Lyell Wealth Management LP Trims Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Lyell Wealth Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,186 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 47.9% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

XBI traded up $1.54 on Friday, reaching $76.21. 7,645,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,352,500. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $61.78 and a twelve month high of $97.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.89.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

