Lyell Wealth Management LP Trims Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Lyell Wealth Management LP lowered its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical makes up about 1.5% of Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $9,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 946,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $285,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 576.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $407,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $11,280,113.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,412,704.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $407,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,396 shares of company stock valued at $20,438,478. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ISRG. Argus increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $316.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.39.

NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $4.17 on Friday, reaching $255.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,575,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,609. The company has a 50-day moving average of $241.98 and a 200 day moving average of $240.87. The stock has a market cap of $89.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.29. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.07 and a 12-month high of $308.97.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 21.25%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

