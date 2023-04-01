Lyell Wealth Management LP Sells 49,566 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Lyell Wealth Management LP reduced its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 54.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,946 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 49,566 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $3,832,980.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,153,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,865,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007 over the last three months. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.91. The stock had a trading volume of 15,858,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,721,978. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $48.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.81 and its 200 day moving average is $35.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KGI Securities lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Further Reading

