Lyell Wealth Management LP Reduces Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Lyell Wealth Management LP lowered its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,634 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Country Club Bank GFN lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,945 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 310,220 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $91,478,000 after purchasing an additional 84,020 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen set a $405.00 target price on Netflix in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Netflix from $305.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Netflix from $226.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Phillip Securities cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Netflix from $366.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $343.13.

Insider Activity at Netflix

Netflix Price Performance

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $7.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $345.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,610,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,996,679. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $333.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $298.78. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $396.50. The company has a market cap of $153.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

