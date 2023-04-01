Lyell Wealth Management LP Has $5.43 Million Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Lyell Wealth Management LP trimmed its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $5,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SMH. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000.

Shares of SMH traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $263.19. 3,640,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,092,336. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $166.97 and a 52 week high of $284.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.02.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

