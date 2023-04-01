Lyell Wealth Management LP Has $2.70 Million Stock Holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Lyell Wealth Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,009 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $2,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Atlassian by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 201,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,233,000 after acquiring an additional 46,418 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Atlassian by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Atlassian by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,075,000 after acquiring an additional 8,491 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth $1,163,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth $6,015,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $255,261.36. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 134,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,239,163.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Gene Liu sold 238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total value of $43,028.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,114,166.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $255,261.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 134,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,239,163.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 264,101 shares of company stock worth $41,881,374 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TEAM shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.11.

Shares of Atlassian stock traded up $10.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $171.17. 1,646,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,862,758. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $165.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.50. Atlassian Co. has a 1-year low of $113.86 and a 1-year high of $318.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $872.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.45 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 73.57% and a negative net margin of 11.17%. Analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

