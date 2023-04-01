Lyell Wealth Management LP Buys 16 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,911 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLK. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 944 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank boosted its stake in BlackRock by 5.3% during the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock during the third quarter worth $377,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $264,000. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $728.66, for a total value of $473,629.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,226,056.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total transaction of $396,209.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,670 shares in the company, valued at $3,217,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 650 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $728.66, for a total transaction of $473,629.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,226,056.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,839 shares of company stock worth $3,578,947. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BlackRock Stock Performance

BLK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a report on Sunday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $749.62.

Shares of BLK traded up $8.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $669.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 516,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,871. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $695.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $679.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $503.12 and a 52-week high of $788.65. The company has a market cap of $100.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.28.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.99 by $0.94. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a $5.00 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.91%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

Further Reading

