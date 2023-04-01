Lyell Wealth Management LP Boosts Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,573 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Lennar were worth $5,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LEN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Lennar by 10.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 172.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 9,440 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the first quarter worth $1,711,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the first quarter worth $200,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSE LEN traded up $2.56 on Friday, hitting $105.11. 1,958,952 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,659,376. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.60 and a 200 day moving average of $90.11. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $62.54 and a twelve month high of $109.28. The company has a market capitalization of $30.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 13.86%. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LEN shares. Bank of America raised Lennar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Lennar from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Lennar from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lennar in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Lennar from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.60.

Insider Activity at Lennar

In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 9,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total value of $958,253.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lennar Profile

(Get Rating)

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.