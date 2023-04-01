Lyell Wealth Management LP Acquires 32,047 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP)

Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 293,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,047 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP owned 0.31% of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF worth $7,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 51.6% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 39.9% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 10,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the period.

Shares of IBDP stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.59. The company had a trading volume of 282,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,350. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a one year low of $24.16 and a one year high of $25.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.45.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (IBDP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2023 and Jan 1, 2025. IBDP was launched on Mar 11, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

