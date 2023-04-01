Lyell Wealth Management LP Acquires 129 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,066 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Stryker makes up 1.2% of Lyell Wealth Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Stryker were worth $7,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,876 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Stryker by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 58,644 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $14,338,000 after buying an additional 7,638 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 99,764 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $24,391,000 after buying an additional 7,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank of Raymore acquired a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $297,000. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,437,190.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $919,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 357,410 shares of company stock valued at $97,831,003 in the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Stryker Stock Up 1.7 %

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $292.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Stryker from $268.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Stryker from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Stryker from $257.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.10.

NYSE SYK traded up $4.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $285.47. 1,880,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,276,553. The company’s 50-day moving average is $267.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.87. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $188.84 and a one year high of $285.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $108.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.62%.

About Stryker

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

