Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Shares of Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating) fell 6.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.18 and last traded at $2.19. 143,041 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,003,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on LYEL. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Lyell Immunopharma from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lyell Immunopharma from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Lyell Immunopharma Stock Up 9.8 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lyell Immunopharma

Lyell Immunopharma ( NASDAQ:LYEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.28. Lyell Immunopharma had a negative net margin of 216.24% and a negative return on equity of 21.53%. The company had revenue of $48.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 million. Research analysts forecast that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 3,125.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 7,657 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Lyell Immunopharma by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.04% of the company’s stock.

About Lyell Immunopharma

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

