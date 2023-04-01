LUXO (LUXO) Price Hits $0.0612 on Exchanges

LUXO (LUXO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. One LUXO token can currently be purchased for $0.0612 or 0.00000216 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, LUXO has traded down 1% against the dollar. LUXO has a market capitalization of $103.50 million and approximately $2,663.92 worth of LUXO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

LUXO Profile

LUXO was first traded on April 28th, 2022. LUXO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. LUXO’s official website is luxochain.io. LUXO’s official Twitter account is @luxochain and its Facebook page is accessible here. LUXO’s official message board is www.linkedin.com/company/luxochain.

LUXO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The project's mission is to deliver sustainability, reputation, and authenticity to the luxury market. Tracing goods on the blockchain, from raw material up to the distribution chain.LUXO is the token of the Luxochain ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUXO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LUXO using one of the exchanges listed above.

