Lululemon Athletica’s (LULU) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $425.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q1 2024 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.94 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.72 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.49 EPS.
LULU has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $393.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Lululemon Athletica from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $343.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating and a $257.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $406.73.
Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $364.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $312.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $320.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.44 billion, a PE ratio of 54.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.35. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $251.51 and a 52 week high of $410.70.
Institutional Trading of Lululemon Athletica
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.
Lululemon Athletica Company Profile
lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.
