Lucero Energy (OTCMKTS:PSHIF) Shares Up 8.7%

Lucero Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:PSHIF – Get Rating) shot up 8.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.39. 500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 9,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently commented on PSHIF. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Lucero Energy from $0.85 to $0.75 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Lucero Energy from $1.00 to $0.90 in a research report on Friday, December 16th.
Lucero Energy Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.39 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.41.
About Lucero Energy
Lucero Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development and production of oil-weighted assets. The firm focuses on the petroleum, oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States and Canada. The company was founded on March 31, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
See Also
