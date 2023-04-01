Lucero Energy (OTCMKTS:PSHIF) Shares Up 8.7%

Lucero Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:PSHIF – Get Rating) shot up 8.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.39. 500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 9,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PSHIF. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Lucero Energy from $0.85 to $0.75 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Lucero Energy from $1.00 to $0.90 in a research report on Friday, December 16th.

Get Lucero Energy alerts:

Lucero Energy Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.39 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.41.

About Lucero Energy

Lucero Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development and production of oil-weighted assets. The firm focuses on the petroleum, oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States and Canada. The company was founded on March 31, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lucero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.