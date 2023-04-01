Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) is Lafayette Investments Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Lafayette Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,164 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up about 2.4% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $8,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% during the third quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,374,801 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,948,491,000 after purchasing an additional 167,495 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,916,354 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,486,770,000 after buying an additional 912,518 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,463,854 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $650,546,000 after buying an additional 160,651 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,071,408 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $389,031,000 after acquiring an additional 58,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $320,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.85.

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,936. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $7.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $199.97. 3,151,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,243,133. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $223.31. The firm has a market cap of $119.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $202.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.62.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

