Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 500 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in KLA were worth $6,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in KLA by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in KLA by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in KLA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KLAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on KLA in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $505.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on KLA from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays cut KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. KGI Securities cut KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.61.

KLA Stock Up 0.8 %

KLAC stock traded up $3.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $399.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,055,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,654. The firm has a market cap of $55.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $391.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $366.99. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $250.20 and a 52-week high of $429.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 145.21% and a net margin of 33.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 24.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.43, for a total value of $2,663,242.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,965,850.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total transaction of $388,079.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,103,535.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.43, for a total value of $2,663,242.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,593 shares in the company, valued at $18,965,850.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,815 shares of company stock valued at $4,543,688. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About KLA

(Get Rating)

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

Recommended Stories

