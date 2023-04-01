Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 300 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $6,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CI. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 128.2% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 131.6% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,110 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 289.9% during the fourth quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 8,481 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 6,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $236,130.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,272.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $236,130.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,272.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $5,924,720.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,433,053.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,752 shares of company stock worth $8,008,479 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CI traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $255.53. 1,876,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,941,067. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $239.50 and a 12-month high of $340.11. The company has a market cap of $75.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $286.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.57.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $45.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.79 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.77 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $1.23 dividend. This is a boost from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.01%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. SVB Securities decreased their target price on The Cigna Group from $335.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on The Cigna Group from $359.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on The Cigna Group from $378.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.00.

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

