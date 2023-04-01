Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Decreases Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $14,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

TMUS stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $144.84. 5,228,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,581,518. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.59. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.90 and a 52 week high of $154.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. T-Mobile US's quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TMUS. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.17.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $7,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 300,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,219,156.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $7,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 300,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,219,156.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 2,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $317,665.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,826 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,111.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,380 shares of company stock worth $13,475,440. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

