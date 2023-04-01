Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 500 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and accounts for approximately 0.5% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $18,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 21.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,839,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,048,338,000 after buying an additional 4,412,664 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,311,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,504 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,588,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,471,432,000 after acquiring an additional 996,990 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 153.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,014,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,086,000 after acquiring an additional 613,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 229.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 729,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,724,000 after purchasing an additional 507,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY stock traded up $2.73 on Friday, hitting $343.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,933,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,572,727. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $331.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $343.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $326.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.77, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $276.83 and a twelve month high of $384.44.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total value of $856,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,711,615.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,505,105,374.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total transaction of $856,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,711,615.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 205,000 shares of company stock worth $68,887,075. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $455.00 to $444.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Eli Lilly and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.05.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

