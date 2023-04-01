Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 1,000 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 100,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $10,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 7,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Philip Morris International by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 556,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,302,000 after buying an additional 287,713 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 98,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,950,000 after buying an additional 4,376 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $542,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on PM. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.36.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

In other news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,588,020.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $8,028,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,007,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,057,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,588,020.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,064 shares of company stock worth $11,738,763. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PM stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.25. 3,887,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,622,843. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.85 and a 52 week high of $109.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.63.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 127.24%. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.44%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

See Also

