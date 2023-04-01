Loop Capital Raises Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Price Target to $195.00

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Loop Capital from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LECO. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $170.40.

NASDAQ:LECO opened at $169.10 on Tuesday. Lincoln Electric has a 52 week low of $118.17 and a 52 week high of $176.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $167.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.52.

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.04. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $930.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Lincoln Electric’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is presently 31.80%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acrisure Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $1,040,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 359.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 477,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,009,000 after acquiring an additional 373,730 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $486,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after acquiring an additional 10,094 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

