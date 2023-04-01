Litecoin Cash Hits 1-Day Volume of $128.26 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $3.27 million and approximately $128.26 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 779,942,325 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 779,887,856.2084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00426431 USD and is up 5.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $72.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

