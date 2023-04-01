Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) Short Interest Up 25.7% in March

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the February 28th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 154,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Life Healthcare Group Stock Down 1.1 %

OTCMKTS:LTGHY traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $4.32. 13,098 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,192. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.04. Life Healthcare Group has a 12 month low of $3.44 and a 12 month high of $6.47.

About Life Healthcare Group

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which operates hospitals through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Southern Africa and International segments. The Southern Africa segment focuses on hospitals, complementary services, and healthcare services. The International segment offers diagnostics services.

