Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) Short Interest Up 25.7% in March

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the February 28th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 154,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Life Healthcare Group Stock Down 1.1 %
OTCMKTS:LTGHY traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $4.32. 13,098 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,192. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.04. Life Healthcare Group has a 12 month low of $3.44 and a 12 month high of $6.47.
