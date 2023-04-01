Lido DAO (LDO) Price Reaches $2.40 on Major Exchanges

Lido DAO (LDO) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 1st. Lido DAO has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion and approximately $70.73 million worth of Lido DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lido DAO has traded 17.4% higher against the US dollar. One Lido DAO token can now be purchased for approximately $2.40 or 0.00008422 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lido DAO Profile

Lido DAO launched on December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 863,314,075 tokens. The Reddit community for Lido DAO is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Lido DAO is blog.lido.fi. Lido DAO’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lido DAO’s official website is lido.fi.

Lido DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido DAO offers a liquid staking solution for Ethereum 2.0, enabling users to earn staking rewards on their ETH holdings without locking them up or running their own validator node. Users deposit ETH and receive stETH in return, which can be freely traded and used in other DeFi protocols. Lido DAO is governed by its community of stakeholders who can propose and vote on protocol changes.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lido DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

