Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) Shares Down 3.2%

Liberty Gold Corp. (TSE:LGD – Get Rating) was down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.59 and last traded at C$0.60. Approximately 358,677 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 115% from the average daily volume of 166,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.62.

LGD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Pi Financial upped their price target on shares of Liberty Gold from C$0.90 to C$1.10 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Liberty Gold from C$0.90 to C$1.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th.

The company has a market cap of C$187.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 8.13 and a current ratio of 8.20.

Liberty Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States and Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It principally holds 100% interests in the Goldstrike project, including 749 owned unpatented claims, 99 leased unpatented claims, 633 acres of leased patented claims, 160 acres of leased private land, and 926 acres of leased State covering an area of 7,194 hectares located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the Black Pine project comprising 622 unpatented lode claims covering 4,845 hectares located in southeastern Idaho.

