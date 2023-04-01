Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.24

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.24 and traded as high as $2.41. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.33, with a volume of 256,303 shares changing hands.
A number of research firms recently commented on LXRX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human disease. Its drug candidates include: LX9211, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate, as a treatment for neuropathic pain, and Sotagliflozin, a treatment for heart failure and type 1 diabetes.
