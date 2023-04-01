Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.24

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.24 and traded as high as $2.41. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.33, with a volume of 256,303 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on LXRX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Institutional Trading of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Acrisure Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human disease. Its drug candidates include: LX9211, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate, as a treatment for neuropathic pain, and Sotagliflozin, a treatment for heart failure and type 1 diabetes.

