Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Short Interest Up 29.6% in March

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, an increase of 29.6% from the February 28th total of 1,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 864,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Leidos Stock Performance

Leidos stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.06. 1,116,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 961,342. The stock has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.92. Leidos has a 52-week low of $87.24 and a 52-week high of $111.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.99 and its 200 day moving average is $98.86.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 22.01%. Leidos’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Analysts predict that Leidos will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.15%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LDOS. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Leidos from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Leidos from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Leidos from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Leidos from $114.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leidos

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Leidos by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,567 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Leidos by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 24,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in Leidos by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Leidos by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,007 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Leidos by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment provides services, solutions, and products focusing on digital modernization, mission systems and integration, Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“”C4ISR””) technologies and services, maritime solutions, transformative software, analytics, intelligence analysis, mission support and logistics services, weapons systems and space systems and solutions.

