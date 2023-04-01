Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Legend Biotech’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.86) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.14) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LEGN. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Friday, March 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Legend Biotech from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $69.38.

Legend Biotech Trading Up 0.5 %

Legend Biotech stock opened at $48.22 on Wednesday. Legend Biotech has a 52 week low of $32.87 and a 52 week high of $57.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Legend Biotech

Legend Biotech ( NASDAQ:LEGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 411.69% and a negative return on equity of 103.88%. The company had revenue of $11.97 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Legend Biotech will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Legend Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Legend Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 224,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,198,000 after purchasing an additional 9,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,245,000 after purchasing an additional 25,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.88% of the company’s stock.

Legend Biotech Company Profile



Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

