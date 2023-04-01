Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $155.54.

LEA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Lear from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen boosted their target price on Lear from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Lear from $143.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Lear from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lear from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Lear Price Performance

NYSE LEA opened at $139.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.50 and its 200 day moving average is $134.83. Lear has a fifty-two week low of $114.67 and a fifty-two week high of $158.44.

Lear Announces Dividend

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.27. Lear had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lear will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Lear’s payout ratio is 56.31%.

Insider Activity at Lear

In other Lear news, SVP Alicia J. Davis sold 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.62, for a total value of $201,021.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,175.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Carl A. Esposito sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,136,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,930. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alicia J. Davis sold 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.62, for a total transaction of $201,021.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,341 shares in the company, valued at $483,175.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,178 shares of company stock valued at $4,481,445 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEA. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Lear in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Lear by 2,027.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 234 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lear by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Lear by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 545 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Lear in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. 99.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

