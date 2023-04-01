LAVA Medtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LVAC) Short Interest Update

LAVA Medtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LVAC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a drop of 24.8% from the February 28th total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LAVA Medtech Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of LAVA Medtech Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of LAVA Medtech Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of LAVA Medtech Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in LAVA Medtech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LAVA Medtech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

LAVA Medtech Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:LVAC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.43. 10,964 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,392. LAVA Medtech Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $10.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.22.

LAVA Medtech Acquisition Company Profile

LAVA Medtech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization. The company focuses on pursuing opportunities in healthcare and healthcare-related industries.

