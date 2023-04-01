Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCF) Short Interest Up 50.5% in March

Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 781,000 shares, a growth of 50.5% from the February 28th total of 519,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7,810.0 days.

Lasertec Trading Up 4.3 %

LSRCF stock traded up $7.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $177.86. 2 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150. Lasertec has a one year low of $106.43 and a one year high of $212.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $170.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.74.

About Lasertec

Lasertec Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, sale and service of systems for semiconductor applications, energy-efficient eco-friendly products, laser microscopes and systems for flat panel displays. Its products include confocal scanning laser microscopes, inspection and metrology systems for power semiconductor devices, LED wafers, PV cells, Li-ion batteries, FDP masks, printed circuit boards and others.

