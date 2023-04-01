Lafayette Investments Inc. Has $316,000 Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Lafayette Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in PayPal by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,857,229 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,250,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,906 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,690,146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,846,481,000 after buying an additional 590,699 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in PayPal by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,668,310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,520,711,000 after buying an additional 338,368 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in PayPal by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,155,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,521,399,000 after buying an additional 162,373 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 29.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,339,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $975,973,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $1.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.94. 8,378,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,576,101. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.78 and its 200 day moving average is $79.61. The company has a market capitalization of $85.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.39 and a 1 year high of $122.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 26,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PayPal in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on PayPal from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.42.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

