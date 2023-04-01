Lafayette Investments Inc. Decreases Holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Lafayette Investments Inc. reduced its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,462 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 779 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc. owned about 0.18% of Sandy Spring Bancorp worth $2,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,386 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,741,687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,156,000 after purchasing an additional 261,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,661,000 after buying an additional 5,341 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SASR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Sandy Spring Bancorp from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of SASR stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.98. 380,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,069. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.12. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.48 and a fifty-two week high of $46.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.14). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 28.54%. The company had revenue of $159.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.96%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

Further Reading

