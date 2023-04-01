Lafayette Investments Inc. Acquires New Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Lafayette Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter worth $100,000. United Bank boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at about $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on MDLZ. UBS Group lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.2 %

MDLZ traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.72. 7,037,393 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,787,225. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $70.39. The company has a market cap of $95.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.23.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.57%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

