KuCoin Token (KCS) Market Cap Hits $814.87 Million

KuCoin Token (KCS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 31st. During the last week, KuCoin Token has traded down 5.7% against the dollar. KuCoin Token has a market cap of $814.87 million and $1.78 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KuCoin Token token can currently be bought for approximately $8.28 or 0.00028997 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KuCoin Token Profile

KuCoin Token was first traded on September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 145,879,861 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,379,861 tokens. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom. The Reddit community for KuCoin Token is https://reddit.com/r/kucoin. The official website for KuCoin Token is www.kucoin.com.

Buying and Selling KuCoin Token

According to CryptoCompare, “KuCoin Token (KCS) is a cryptocurrency created by the KuCoin exchange that provides its holders with various benefits such as discounted trading fees, rewards from promotional activities, and dividends from trading fees generated by the platform. Additionally, KCS holders can participate in the KuCoin Community Chain (KCC) ecological plan, a decentralized blockchain network that aims to promote the development of the KuCoin economy.”

