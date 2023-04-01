Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) Shares Up 2.1%

Shares of Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY – Get Rating) shot up 2.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $35.23 and last traded at $35.23. 146 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.50.

Koninklijke Vopak Stock Up 2.1 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.51.

Koninklijke Vopak Company Profile

Royal Vopak NV operates as an independent tank storage company. The firm’s geographical segments include Americas, Asia & Middle East, China & North Asia, Europe & Africa and LNG. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

