Kinross Gold Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 77,723 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 513% compared to the typical volume of 12,688 call options.

Kinross Gold Price Performance

Shares of KGC traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.71. The stock had a trading volume of 13,755,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,378,900. Kinross Gold has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $6.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a positive return on equity of 4.58% and a negative net margin of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -25.53%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KGC. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. TD Securities cut their price target on Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinross Gold in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut Kinross Gold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Kinross Gold from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinross Gold

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis bought a new position in Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Kinross Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Kinross Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 113.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,103 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kinross Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corp. engages in the production, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its mining operations are in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. The firm operates through the following business segments: Fort Knox, Round Mountain, Bald Mountain, Kupol, Paracatu, Tasiast, Chirano, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

