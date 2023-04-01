Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) Short Interest Up 13.7% in March

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,130,000 shares, a growth of 13.7% from the February 28th total of 7,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. China Renaissance cut shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 220.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 310.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 16,721 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 20.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KC traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.89. 8,071,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,401,183. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.66. Kingsoft Cloud has a 12 month low of $1.77 and a 12 month high of $9.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.88.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses.

