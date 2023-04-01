Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Sets New 52-Week High at $10.69

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.69 and last traded at $10.50, with a volume of 10056 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.35.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 0.60.

Get Kimberly-Clark de México S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.0993 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.’s previous dividend of $0.09. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio is 108.82%.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark de México SAB de CV engages in the manufacture and commercialization of disposable products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Professionals and Exports. The Consumer Products segment indicates that final use of the articles commercialized are primarily intended for home.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark de México S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark de México S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.