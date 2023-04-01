Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) is Spartan Fund Management Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Spartan Fund Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC – Get Rating) by 197.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 370,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 246,096 shares during the quarter. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III accounts for approximately 1.3% of Spartan Fund Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Spartan Fund Management Inc. owned 0.64% of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III worth $3,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 39,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 22,604 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III alerts:

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III Stock Performance

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III stock remained flat at $10.15 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 20,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,918. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.97. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.16.

About Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.