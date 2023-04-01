Kathmere Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,665 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $3,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PTLC. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,284,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,813,000 after purchasing an additional 132,442 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,414,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,927,000 after purchasing an additional 137,641 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $74,000.

BATS:PTLC traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.07. 184,671 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.55.

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

