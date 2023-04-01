Kathmere Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 263,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,551 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $12,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 289.2% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDA traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.67. The company had a trading volume of 226,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,751. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $42.35 and a twelve month high of $55.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.17.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

