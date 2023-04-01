Kathmere Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 75.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $5.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $376.07. 4,159,844 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,970,383. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $424.72. The company has a market cap of $280.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $368.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $358.79.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

