Kathmere Capital Management LLC Has $23.04 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,917 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 4.0% of Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $23,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QUAL. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,363,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,672,000 after acquiring an additional 36,662 shares during the period. Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 325,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,424,000 after acquiring an additional 21,776 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 57,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,995,000 after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,994,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,220,000 after acquiring an additional 73,206 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 158,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,514,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded up $1.81 on Friday, reaching $124.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,363,343 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.02.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

