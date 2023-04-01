Kathmere Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,551,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,946,194,000 after acquiring an additional 472,896 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,038,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,098,391,000 after buying an additional 309,039 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,689,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,522,047,000 after buying an additional 461,438 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,192,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $670,539,000 after buying an additional 101,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,022,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $683,590,000 after buying an additional 93,238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.60.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $3.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $222.63. 1,782,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,300,690. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.61 and a 1 year high of $274.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $222.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.40%.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at $8,072,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Automatic Data Processing news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total transaction of $9,071,056.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,481 shares in the company, valued at $10,732,820.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at $8,072,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,350 shares of company stock valued at $25,301,670 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

