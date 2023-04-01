Kathmere Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC owned about 1.15% of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF worth $4,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 192.0% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 521,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,734,000 after buying an additional 342,873 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 1,267.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 186,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,883,000 after purchasing an additional 172,561 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,840,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,816,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 368.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 86,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 67,685 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JVAL traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.06. 39,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,839. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $29.49 and a 1-year high of $38.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.45. The company has a market cap of $689.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.06.

The JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Value Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities that are selected and weighted by four relative valuation factors: book yield, earnings yield, dividend yield and cash flow yield.

