Kathmere Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,725 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 866 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 638.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $550,334,000 after buying an additional 1,741,490 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 1,512.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,254,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $244,323,000 after buying an additional 1,342,881 shares during the last quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at $182,391,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,349,188 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,588,308,000 after buying an additional 511,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 86.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,018,299 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $278,209,000 after buying an additional 473,299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $218.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.60.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $2.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $201.26. 3,422,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,150,369. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $200.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.55. The company has a market cap of $123.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Featured Articles

