Kathmere Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 207,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,265 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 1.2% of Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $6,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHF. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.80. 3,115,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,248,193. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.43. The company has a market cap of $30.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $37.52.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

