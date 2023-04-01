Kathmere Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 44.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,898 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Oracle by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 661,707 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $54,087,000 after acquiring an additional 162,569 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Oracle by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,336,943 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $109,282,000 after acquiring an additional 43,017 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 90,246 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,377,000 after purchasing an additional 6,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. 40.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $2.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.92. The stock had a trading volume of 10,476,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,427,362. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.41. The firm has a market cap of $250.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $93.00.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 42.24%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Oracle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.18.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

