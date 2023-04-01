JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Bought by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,074 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $4,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 33,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 10,414 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 373,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,327,000 after acquiring an additional 97,709 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 135,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,390,000 after acquiring an additional 40,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 106.6% in the fourth quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 59,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 30,946 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JEPI stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.60. The stock had a trading volume of 6,179,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,007,191. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.92 and a twelve month high of $62.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.07 and its 200 day moving average is $54.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.64.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.